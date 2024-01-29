Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn, Cynthia Lummis Square Off With Elizabeth Warren In Senate Crypto Showdown

New findings from Coinbase Inc.'s (NASDAQ: COIN) Stand with Crypto, a nonprofit advocacy group, reveal that a notable faction of senators are vocal cryptocurrency supporters, highlighting a significant shift in the political landscape regarding digital assets.

Five Pro-Crypto Senators:

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY): Leading the pro-crypto charge, Lummis has introduced eight crypto-related bills and made 184 public statements advocating for cryptocurrency. Her active legislative role underscores her commitment to the crypto sector.

Senator Ted Burr (R-NC): Matching Lummis in legislative efforts, Burr has also sponsored eight bills. He has made 24 public statements in support of crypto, positioning himself as a key proponent in the Senate.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): Known for his vocal support, Cruz has been involved in three crypto bills and has made 68 public statements endorsing the benefits and potential of cryptocurrencies.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN): Aligning with his Republican colleagues, Hagerty has contributed to two bills and voiced his support through 24 statements, advocating for the integration and acceptance of digital currencies.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN): As a member of the Financial Innovation Caucus, Blackburn has demonstrated her support for the cryptocurrency sector through her involvement in legislative efforts, including sponsoring two crypto bills and advocating for the Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act.

Recap Of Their Pro-Crypto Actions:

These senators have collectively pushed for legislative changes and public awareness to foster a more crypto-friendly environment.

Their actions range from introducing bills to making public statements that highlight the advantages and possibilities of cryptocurrencies.

This pro-crypto stance among senators is a reflection of the growing interest and acceptance of digital assets in the political sphere.

Another well-known crypto advocate highlighted by Stand with Crypto is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As a presidential hopeful, Kennedy has placed Bitcoin at the forefront of his campaign, proposing legislation to support crypto if elected. His stance is a clear indication of his belief in the potential of digital currencies.

Contrasting Views:

Despite this support, the Senate remains divided, with 30 senators reportedly opposing cryptocurrency.

This opposition is led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has introduced three anti-crypto bills and made 76 statements against digital currencies.

Warren's stance contrasts sharply with the pro-crypto senators, illustrating the ongoing debate over the role of digital assets in the financial system.

