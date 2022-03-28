Ted Baker turns down takeover proposals from Sycamore

March 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Ted Baker TED.L said on Monday it had rejected two unsolicited non-binding proposals from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners Management for a possible cash offer for the fashion retailer.

Ted Baker said it had concluded the proposals from New York-based Sycamore significantly undervalued the company and failed to "compensate shareholders for the significant upside that can be delivered by Ted Baker as a listed company".

