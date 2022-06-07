Ted Baker says preferred bidder does not plan to make offer for fashion chain

June 7 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker TED.L said on Tuesday that its preferred bidder did not plan to make an offer for the company and that it would now determine whether to take the formal sale process ahead with other proposals received.

