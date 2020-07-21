Ted Baker sales drop on virus hit to high street shops

Adds details on outlook, sales, turnaround

July 21 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker TED.L reported a plunge in sales in May, June and July on Tuesday, while saying that overall performance has been ahead of the base case scenario provided last month.

The company, which said 95% of its stores reopened as of last week, posted a 55% fall in group revenue to 60.9 million pounds ($77.26 million) for the eleven weeks ended July 18. (https://reut.rs/2OKIW0F)

Ted Baker said it will continue to withhold forecast for the current fiscal year ending Jan. 30, 2021.

The company, which had issued a series of profit warnings even before this year's coronavirus shutdowns, said targeted digital marketing and promotional activity had stimulated sales, but hit gross margins.

Ted Baker said online sales — which now represent 69% of total retail sales compared to 25% last year — jumped 35% for the period ending July 18 and were significantly ahead of expectations.

Store revenue, which decreased 79%, was also ahead of an 83% decline according to the base case scenario.

As part of a turnaround, Ted Baker said previously announced job cuts are expected to save 12 million pounds in the current fiscal year and 27 million pounds on an annualised basis, while spending has been restricted to less than 10 million pounds for fiscal year 2021.

($1 = 0.7883 pounds)

