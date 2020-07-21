Ted Baker sales drop as virus hits high street shops

British fashion retailer Ted Baker on Tuesday reported a plunge in sales, following store closures due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns and said it would continue to withhold forecast for the current financial year.

The company, which said 95% of its stores had reopened as of last week, reported a 55% fall in group revenue to 60.9 million pounds ($77.26 million) for the eleven weeks ended July 18. (https://reut.rs/2OKIW0F)

($1 = 0.7883 pounds)

