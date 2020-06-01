Ted Baker plans 95 mln pound stock issue after results slump

Adds quote, background

June 1 (Reuters) - Fashion brand Ted Baker TED.L on Monday rolled out plans to raise 95 million pounds ($117.84 million) through a stock issue to help it ride out the challenges posed by the coronavirus, after reporting a loss of 79.9 million pounds for the year to January.

The company, known for suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, laid out a transformation programme under its new Chief Executive Rachel Osborne as it strives to put a year marred by internal troubles and limp sales growth behind it.

"The Board recognises that last year's performance was disappointing for all of Ted Baker's stakeholders, reflecting a challenging external environment as well as significant internal disruption, driven by a number of senior leadership departures," the company said in a statement.

Revenue slumped 36% for the 14-week period from Jan. 26 to May 2, mainly due to the stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Even before the lockdown, Ted Baker was struggling to recover from setbacks including an accounting scandal, a string of profit warnings and management reshuffle after founder Ray Kelvin stepped down amid misconduct allegations. Kelvin has since denied the allegations.

