Ted Baker fourth-quarter sales jump 35%

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published

Upmarket fashion retailer Ted Baker reported higher fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday as demand for office and party wear remained strong even in the face of Britain's pandemic-related curbs during the reporting period.

The group's sales, including online and in-store sales, jumped 35% in the 12 weeks ended Jan. 29, a period in which Britain advised people to work from home to help control the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

