Ted Baker fourth-quarter sales jump 35%

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Upmarket fashion retailer Ted Baker TED.L reported higher fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday as demand for office and party wear remained strong even in the face of Britain's pandemic-related curbs during the reporting period.

The group's sales, including online and in-store sales, jumped 35% in the 12 weeks ended Jan. 29, a period in which Britain advised people to work from home to help control the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.