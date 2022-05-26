Ted Baker expects annual results to match estimates, delays publication

May 26 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker TED.L said on Thursday annual results will be in line with market expectations after the company postponed the publication of its financials to later in the day following a delay in completion of the audit.

UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9.0%, squeezing households harder

UPDATE 1-Ted Baker invites preferred suitor to take next step, Sycamore pulls out

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.