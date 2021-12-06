Ted Baker Chairman John Barton dies

British fashion chain Ted Baker on Monday announced the death of Chairman John Barton, and said senior independent director Helena Feltham would take on the role of interim chairman with immediate effect.

In a brief statement, the London-listed retailer did not specify the cause of Barton's death, but said it was sudden.

