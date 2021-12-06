Ted Baker Chairman John Barton dies

Dec 6 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker TED.L on Monday announced the death of Chairman John Barton, and said senior independent director Helena Feltham would take on the role of interim chairman with immediate effect.

In a brief statement, the London-listed retailer did not specify the cause of Barton's death, but said it was sudden.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.