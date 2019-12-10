Ted Baker CEO Lindsay Page steps down

Dec 10 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc TED.L said on Tuesday Lindsay Page will step down as chief executive officer and Chief Financial Officer Rachel Osborne will move into the role on an interim basis, effective immediately.

