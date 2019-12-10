Ted Baker CEO Lindsay Page steps down

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc said on Tuesday Lindsay Page will step down as chief executive officer and Chief Financial Officer Rachel Osborne will move into the role on an interim basis, effective immediately.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

