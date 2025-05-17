Tectonic Therapeutic Reports Positive Phase 1b Results for TX45 in Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension Patients with Heart Failure and Preserved Ejection Fraction

Tectonic Therapeutic reported positive Phase 1b trial results for TX45, showing improved hemodynamics in PH-HFpEF patients without serious adverse events.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has announced positive results from Part A of its Phase 1b clinical trial of TX45, a treatment for patients with Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension in Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). The trial, involving 19 patients, confirmed the tolerability of TX45 and demonstrated significant improvements in left ventricular function and pulmonary hemodynamics, including a 19% reduction in pulmonary capillary wedge pressure and over 30% reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance in a subgroup with more severe disease. Notably, echocardiographic analysis revealed sustained hemodynamic improvements for 29 days post-treatment. The drug was well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported. These findings suggest that TX45 may be a promising therapeutic option for addressing the unmet needs of patients with PH-HFpEF, and Tectonic is looking forward to further results from ongoing and future trials.

TX45 demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile with no serious adverse events reported in the Phase 1b clinical trial, supporting its potential as a safe treatment option for patients.

The treatment resulted in significant improvements in both left ventricular function (19% reduction in PCWP) and pulmonary hemodynamics (over 30% reduction in PVR) in patients with severe forms of pulmonary hypertension.

Sustained hemodynamic improvements were observed for up to 29 days following a single dose of TX45, indicating a lasting therapeutic effect.

The positive results from the Phase 1b trial position TX45 as a potential best-in-class therapy for a patient population with high unmet medical needs, as currently there are no approved treatments for Group 2 pulmonary hypertension.

Despite the positive results, the company faces the uncertainty of upcoming clinical trials, particularly the Phase 2 trial, which may not yield the same favorable results as the Phase 1b trial.

The potential for unexpected safety or efficacy data in future trials could adversely affect Tectonic's prospects and stock value, as indicated in their caution regarding forward-looking statements.

The financial impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as conflict and inflation, as well as uncertainty in credit markets, poses a risk to Tectonic's clinical trials and overall business operations.

$TECX Insider Trading Activity

$TECX insiders have traded $TECX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY A SPRINGER has made 12 purchases buying 1,431,217 shares for an estimated $50,848,991 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TERRANCE MCGUIRE sold 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,550,000

DANIEL LOCHNER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,617 shares for an estimated $249,964

$TECX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TECX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

Data confirmed TX45’s tolerability profile and improvements in left ventricular function and pulmonary hemodynamics in patients with Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension in Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction (“PH-HFpEF”)



In new echocardiographic analysis, TX45 treatment resulted in sustained hemodynamic effects for 29 days



TX45 improved cardiac and pulmonary hemodynamics in PH-HFpEF patients across a range of left ventricular ejection fractions (“LVEF”), including LVEF≥50% and LVEF 41-49%











Tectonic Therapeutic



Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) ("Tectonic") today announced the complete results from Part A of the Phase 1b clinical trial of TX45 in patients with Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension in Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction ("PH-HFpEF"), which are being presented in a late-breaking, oral session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure 2025 Congress being held in Belgrade, Serbia. The results include the full cohort of 19 patients in Part A of the Phase 1b trial of TX45, Tectonic's lead asset and a long-acting relaxin therapy. Interim data for 16 patients in the Phase 1b trial was previously reported in a press release on January 30, 2025.



press release



The complete data from Part A of the Phase 1b clinical trial confirmed the tolerability and hemodynamic effects of TX45 in patients with PH-HFpEF previously reported in the interim data. Based on the complete dataset in PH-HFpEF, a single intravenous dose of TX45 was well tolerated, with no serious or severe adverse events. In the overall study population, TX45 achieved a 19.0% reduction in pulmonary capillary wedge pressure (“PCWP”), an endpoint known to correlate with exercise capacity, morbidity and mortality in patients with heart failure. In the subpopulation with combined pre- and post-capillary pulmonary hypertension (“CpcPH”) who have an elevated Pulmonary Vascular Resistance (“PVR”) and more severe disease, TX45 demonstrated >30% reduction in PVR, which along with PCWP is correlated to exercise capacity and mortality in this patient population. The Phase 1b trial enrolled a patient population and evaluated hemodynamic endpoints which are similar to the ongoing APEX Phase 2 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov



NCT06616974



). APEX is a 24-week clinical trial in PH-HFpEF with topline results expected in 2026.





Echocardiograms were evaluated at baseline and at Days 2, 15 and 29. Following the administration of TX45, sustained improvements in echocardiogram endpoints were observed consistent with improved hemodynamics. Increased tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion/systolic pulmonary artery pressure (TAPSE/SPAP), a marker of PVR, and right ventricular fractional area of change (RVFAC), a marker of right ventricular function, were observed on all days post treatment compared to baseline demonstrating a sustained effect for 29 days after single dose administration.



In the clinical trial, hemodynamics were analyzed across a range of left ventricular ejection fractions (“LVEF”), including LVEF≥50% and LVEF 41-49%. Both subpopulations showed similar improvements in PCWP (19.7% and 18.4%, respectively) and cardiac output (18.3% and 18.7%, respectively), as well as improvement in pulmonary hemodynamics following administration of TX45.



Cardiac output increased numerically more in response to TX45 in patients with higher baseline PVR, with 16.8% improvement in patients with baseline PVR<2 wood units, 20.5% with baseline PVR≥2 and 24.5% with baseline PVR≥3.











“We are enthusiastic about the potential of TX45 as a treatment for patients with Group 2 pulmonary hypertension. In particular, we are very encouraged that the echocardiographic analysis demonstrated sustained hemodynamic effects of TX45 out to 29 days,” said Alise Reicin, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tectonic. “Additionally, the positive and consistent hemodynamic effects across a range of LVEF confirmed that TX45 is well positioned to address the full spectrum of PH-HFpEF patients. We look forward to the topline data from Part B of the Phase 1b study in another type of pulmonary hypertension patients, those with Heart Failure with reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF), expected in the second half of 2025.”





Marcella K. Ruddy, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tectonic commented, “These results from the Phase 1b study show the promising therapeutic profile of TX45, offering patients a potential best-in-class therapy for Group 2 pulmonary hypertension, a disease with high morbidity, mortality and no approved treatments. Additionally, these data continue to support our hypothesis that TX45 may provide the greatest benefit to patients with CpcPH, based on data showing strong improvement in pulmonary hemodynamics and cardiac output relative to baseline PVR.”







Within the cohort of 19 patients with PH-HFpEF enrolled in the Phase 1b open label clinical trial of TX45, 9 patients had CpcPH, as measured by PVR>2 Wood units. Hemodynamic measures evaluating left ventricular function included PCWP, Cardiac Output (“CO”) and Stroke Volume (“SV”). Hemodynamic measures evaluating the pulmonary vasculature included PVR, Total Pulmonary Resistance (“TPR”) and mean Pulmonary Artery Pressure (“mPAP”).







Safety Results:



TX45 was well tolerated with no serious or severe adverse events, discontinuations, infusion reactions or drug-related adverse events.







There were no clinically significant changes in vital signs, physical exam or safety laboratory values.



Transient asymptomatic decreases in blood pressure were observed over the first 24 hours after TX45 dosing.









Hemodynamic Results:



TX45 administration resulted in meaningful improvement in both left ventricular function and pulmonary hemodynamics, representing a differentiated profile for TX45 compared to other PAH drugs that are pulmonary vasodilators but have not shown improvement in left ventricular function and have not shown efficacy in PH-HFpEF.







TX45 achieved the following improvements in left ventricular function:





PCWP decreased 19.0% [95% CI, -26.1% to -11.9%].





CO increased 18.5% [95% CI, 10.2% to 26.9%].







TX45 achieved the following improvements in left ventricular function:



PVR decreased 32.0% [95% CI, -35.9% to -28.1%] and 35.5% (95%CI, -38.6% to -32.5%) in the subgroup of patients with baseline PVR≥2 and baseline PVR≥3, respectively.





TPR decreased 28.7% [95% CI, -34.1% to -22.1%] in the overall population.





Mean pulmonary artery pressure decreased 16.8% [95% CI, -20.8% to -12.8%] in the overall population.







As a relaxin therapeutic, the differentiated mechanism of TX45 improved both left ventricular function and pulmonary hemodynamics, which most strongly matches the more severe pathophysiology of patients with CpcPH.









The Phase 1b open label clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and hemodynamic effect of single doses of TX45 in patients with Group 2 pulmonary hypertension. Part A evaluated the effect of TX45 in PH-HFpEF and Part B will evaluate effects of TX45 in Pulmonary Hypertension in Heart Failure with reduced Ejection Fraction (“PH-HFrEF”). The design of the clinical trial is as follows: after obtaining informed consent, a right heart catheter, which is the gold standard for the measurement of cardiopulmonary hemodynamics, is inserted and baseline measurements are obtained, an intravenous dose of TX45 is administered, and hemodynamic effects are evaluated over 8 hours post dose. Participants are then followed for 45 days post dose for safety and exploratory biomarker endpoints. Part A of the trial has completed. Part B enrollment is ongoing with topline data expected in the second half of 2025.







The World Health Organization has defined 5 groups of pulmonary hypertension (“PH”). Tectonic is focused on the Group 2 subtype, a condition that develops due to left-sided heart disease, specifically Pulmonary Hypertension in Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction (“PH-HFpEF”). In patients with PH-HFpEF, chronic heart failure leads to increased blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, exerting severe strain on the right side of the heart, which adapts poorly to the increased pressure. This increased pulmonary pressure gradually causes worsening exercise capacity, shortness of breath and right-sided heart failure which can lead to death. PH-HFpEF is further segmented based on pulmonary hemodynamics into Isolated, post-capillary PH (“IpcPH”) and Combined pre- and post-capillary PH (“CpcPH”). CpcPH is more severe, accounts for about one third to one half of the 1.4 million PH-HFpEF patients in the U.S. and is characterized by additional, abnormal changes to the pulmonary vasculature, leading to an increase in Pulmonary Vascular Resistance (“PVR”). Although several Group 1 PH (Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, “PAH”) medications have been explored in Group 2 PH, to date, no medications have been approved for its treatment.







TX45 is an Fc-relaxin fusion protein with optimized pharmacokinetics and biophysical properties that activates the RXFP1 receptor, the G-protein coupled receptor target of the hormone relaxin. Relaxin is an endogenous protein, expressed at low levels in both men and women that is a pulmonary and systemic vasodilator with lusitropic, anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activity. In normal human physiology, relaxin is upregulated during pregnancy where it exerts vasodilative effects, reduces systemic and pulmonary vascular resistance and increases cardiac output to accommodate the increased demand for oxygen and nutrients from the developing fetus. Relaxin also exerts anti-fibrotic effects on pelvic ligaments to facilitate delivery of the baby.







Tectonic



Tectonic is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors ("GPCRs"). Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.



www.tectonictx.com



and follow on



LinkedIn



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the design, objectives, initiation, timing, progress and results of current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials of Tectonic’s product candidates, including the ongoing Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trials for its lead program, TX45, in Group 2 PH-HFpEF. These forward-looking statements are based on Tectonic’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Tectonic’s clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: the potential that success in preclinical testing and earlier clinical trials does not ensure that later clinical trials will generate the same results or otherwise provide adequate data to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of a product candidate; the impacts of macroeconomic conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, heightened inflation and uncertain credit and financial markets, on Tectonic’s business, clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; Tectonic’s ability to realize the benefits of its collaborations and license agreements; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Tectonic’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tectonic’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and in other filings that Tectonic makes and will make with the SEC in the future. Tectonic expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. For more information, please visit



www.tectonictx.com



and



LinkedIn



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.