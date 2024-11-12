News & Insights

Tectonic Therapeutic price target raised to $79 from $55 at Wells Fargo

November 12, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth raised the firm’s price target on Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) to $79 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. No SAEs/discontinuations/ISRs/ADAs materially mitigate safety risk, while the exposure-response model is unique for the class and de-risking of the PD, significantly mitigating the risk of leaving efficacy on the table, the firm says.

