Tectonic Therapeutic price target raised to $79 from $55 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth raised the firm’s price target on Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) to $79 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. No SAEs/discontinuations/ISRs/ADAs materially mitigate safety risk, while the exposure-response model is unique for the class and de-risking of the PD, significantly mitigating the risk of leaving efficacy on the table, the firm says.

