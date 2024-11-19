Tectonic Therapeutic initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) with an Outperform rating and $65 price target The company’s “differentiated” G-protein coupled receptors discovery platform has positioned with a potential best-in-class relaxin mimetic for the treatment of group two pulmonary hypertension and possibly other cardiovascular conditions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Tectonic’s approach has been somewhat validated by Novartis (NVS).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TECX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.