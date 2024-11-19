News & Insights

Stocks
TECX

Tectonic Therapeutic initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James

November 19, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James initiated coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) with an Outperform rating and $65 price target The company’s “differentiated” G-protein coupled receptors discovery platform has positioned with a potential best-in-class relaxin mimetic for the treatment of group two pulmonary hypertension and possibly other cardiovascular conditions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Tectonic’s approach has been somewhat validated by Novartis (NVS).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TECX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TECX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.