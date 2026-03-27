Tecogen (TGEN) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Tecogen (NYSEAM:TGEN) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is a decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $15.30 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 289.31% from the latest reported closing price of $2.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecogen. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGEN is 0.04%, an increase of 57.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 7,793K shares. The put/call ratio of TGEN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 689K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 610K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGEN by 45.45% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 446K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing a decrease of 33.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGEN by 58.46% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 420K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%.

Palisades Investment Partners holds 390K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGEN by 44.10% over the last quarter.

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