Tecogen receives orders for seven DTX chillers

Tecogen (TGEN) announced orders for seven 400-ton DTX chillers for the iconic Las Vegas Convention Center. These chillers are part of a project to modernize the convention center’s Central Cooling Plant with newer, more efficient chillers, pumps, and other equipment.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TGEN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.