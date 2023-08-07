Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Tecnoglass, Inc. TGLS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8, before the opening bell.



TGLS is a manufacturer of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products.



On a year-over-year basis, the company’s earnings and revenues increased by 103.8% and 50.6%, respectively. In the last reported quarter, TGLS’ earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4% and 4%, respectively.



Tecnoglass’ earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last 12 quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has decreased to 98 cents per share from $1.04 in the past 60 days. The estimated figure suggests a 42% increase from 69 cents per share reported in the year-ago period.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $208.9 million, which calls for 23.5% growth from the prior year’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

Tecnoglass’ second-quarter results are expected to have benefited from continued growth for its products, solid strategic execution and leverage from its vertically integrated business model. The introduction of new products, an expanding customer base and the ongoing ramp-up of the company’s commercial activities are likely to have contributed to the growth.



The company expects second-quarter revenues to grow year over year on the back of record invoicing in March and April. March represented the highest revenue month in the company’s history.



This second-largest glass fabricator in the U.S. has been expanding its single-family business via dealership expansion and geographic diversification. This is likely to have contributed to the top-line growth in the yet-to-be-reported quarter.



Tecnoglass’ bottom lines are likely to have gained from strong operating leverage on higher sales, pricing dynamics and operating efficiencies.



However, it has been witnessing a rise in variable costs related to marine and ground transportation and commissions are expected to have put pressure on margins.



The company anticipates cash flow from operations to trend down in the second quarter due to the timing of tax payments in the U.S. and Colombia.

What the Zacks Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tecnoglass this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.



Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ARHS is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 26 cents per share suggests a 7.1% fall from the year-ago quarter. Arhaus’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark is pegged at $325.7 million, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. ARHS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.4%, on average.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.



COST is likely to register bottom-line growth while posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $4.72 per share indicates a 12.4% increase from the year-ago reported number. Costco’s top line is projected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $78.86 billion, indicating a 9.4% rise from the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.



QSR is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 76 cents per share suggests a fall of 7.3% from the year-ago quarter. Restaurant Brands’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark is pegged at $1.75 billion, indicating an increase of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. QSR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.9%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

