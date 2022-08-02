Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Tecnoglass, Inc. TGLS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8% and 1.9%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues of this manufacturer of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products increased 51.4% and 12%, respectively.



Tecnoglass’ earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last eight quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has remained stable at 57 cents per share in the past 60 days. The estimated figure suggests a 39% increase from 41 cents per share reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $149.81 million, which calls for 23.1% growth from the prior year’s reported figure.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tecnoglass Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Strong growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains, the introduction of new products, an expanding customer base and stable housing demand have been benefiting Tecnoglass.



Tecnoglass’ second-quarter results are expected to gain from single-family residential activities and a wide array of commercial projects. Precisely, revenues from the United States, accounting for 94.5% of total revenues, have been benefiting from robust demand for the company’s products and services in the United States, given solid momentum in the U.S. single-family residential business, market share gains and attractive commercial and multifamily projects.



Tecnoglass has been expanding the single-family business via dealership expansion and geographic diversification, particularly in the high-growth Southeast U.S. region, the Gulf Coast and Texas.



Meanwhile, Tecnoglass has been reeling under industry-wide supply chain headwinds. The company has also been facing elevated costs due to automation efforts to meet product demand. A rise in variable costs related to marine and ground transportation and commissions is also expected to have been a concern.

What the Zacks Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tecnoglass this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



The Wendy's Company WEN has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.



WEN’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in three out of four quarters and missed once, the average being 14.2%.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.27% and a Zacks Rank #2.



ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.



Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.



WEN’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in two out of four quarters and missed twice, the average being 7.4%.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.