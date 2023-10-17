Tecnoglass (TGLS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Tecnoglass (TGLS) standing at $33.74, reflecting a -0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.25%.

Shares of the architectural glass maker have depreciated by 2.93% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.66% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tecnoglass in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 3.96% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $211.06 million, up 4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $857.83 million, representing changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.89, so one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.