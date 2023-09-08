Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $36.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 0.14% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $211.06 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $857.83 million, which would represent changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.03% higher. Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tecnoglass's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.