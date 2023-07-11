Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $51.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 18.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $208.9 million, up 23.52% from the year-ago period.

TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $846.97 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25% and +18.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.18, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.