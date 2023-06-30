Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.66, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 32.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $208.9 million, up 23.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $846.97 million, which would represent changes of +25% and +18.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tecnoglass is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.27.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.