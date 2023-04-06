Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $40, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 4.83% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 73.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $194.86 million, up 44.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $812.57 million, which would represent changes of +15.36% and +13.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.3, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)

