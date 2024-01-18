Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $42.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

The the stock of architectural glass maker has fallen by 0.69% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tecnoglass in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 29.36% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $201.01 million, indicating a 4.79% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Tecnoglass possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.84 for its industry.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

