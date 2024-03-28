Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $52.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Shares of the architectural glass maker have appreciated by 13.27% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tecnoglass in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 36.11% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $194.24 million, indicating a 4.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $893.22 million, which would represent changes of -7.04% and +7.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.91% lower. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Tecnoglass is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.68, so one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

