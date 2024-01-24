Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the latest trading day at $44.43, indicating a -1.81% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 0.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tecnoglass in its upcoming release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $201.01 million, down 4.79% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tecnoglass. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Tecnoglass possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Tecnoglass is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.11 for its industry.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.