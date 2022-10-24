Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $20.58, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 8.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $168.42 million, up 29.15% from the prior-year quarter.

TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $634.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.7% and +28.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.12, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.