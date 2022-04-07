Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $23.69, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 1.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $132.03 million, up 19.07% from the prior-year quarter.

TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $588.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.84% and +18.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Tecnoglass's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.32, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that TGLS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.