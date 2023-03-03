Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Rises on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS reported solid results for fourth-quarter 2022. The top and bottom lines surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside reflects solid execution, the resiliency of the vertically integrated business model and benefits from earlier implemented high-return automation and capacity enhancements.



Shares of TGLS jumped 9.9% during the trading session on Mar 2.



José Manuel Daes, chief executive officer of Tecnoglass, said, “Our prudent working capital management and market share gains in our shorter cash cycle single-family residential business helped generate our 12th consecutive quarter of robust cash flow.”



Looking forward, he further added, “We remain confident in our ability to strengthen our existing customer relationships and expand our market share through geographical diversification, innovation, quality and stable lead times to produce another year of strong financial performance and returns for our shareholders.”

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Tecnoglass adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 10.1%. The quarterly earnings increased from the year-ago adjusted figure of 50 cents per share.



Total revenues of $211.1 million increased 60.2% year over year and topped the consensus mark of $205 million by 3.4%. The upside was driven by an increase in the company’s commercial activity, solid growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains. However, foreign currency changes had an adverse impact of $0.6 million on Colombia’s revenues and total revenues in the quarter.

Operating Highlights

A gross margin of 52.2% in the quarter expanded 930 basis points (bps) year over year. The improvement was due to higher sales, favorable pricing dynamics, greater operating efficiencies related to automation and a favorable FX trend.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, was 15.8% in the quarter, showing an improvement from 18% a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA was $87.2 million, an increase of 106.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 41.3% from 32% a year ago.

2022 Highlights

Total revenues of $716.6 million increased 44.2% from 2021. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.32 per share, an increase of 90.8% from 2021. Gross margin expanded to 48.8% from 40.8% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.1% showed an improvement of 690 bps year over year.

Financials

As of Dec 31, 2022, TGLS’ cash and cash equivalents was $103.7 million (compared with $85 million at 2021-end). Long-term debt was $169 million at the end of 2022, down from $188.4 million at 2021-end.



At 2022-end, the company had total liquidity of $270 million and availability under its committed revolving credit facilities of $170 million.

2023 Outlook

Based on strong demand for architectural glass products, TGLS expects revenues to grow organically from $790 million to $830 million (up 13% considering the mid-point of guidance). It expects adjusted EBITDA to increase from $300 million to $320 million. This implies Adjusted EBITDA growth of 17% at the midpoint.

