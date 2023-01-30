Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $33.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 9.72% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.37% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $197.58 million, up 49.89% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tecnoglass is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.52, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.