Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $33.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 2.38% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 3.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $211.06 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $857.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tecnoglass's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.37.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.