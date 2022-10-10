Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $21.40, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 8.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.96% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $168.42 million, up 29.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $634.43 million, which would represent changes of +47.7% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.37.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.