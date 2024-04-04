Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the latest trading day at $52.46, indicating a -0.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

The architectural glass maker's shares have seen an increase of 18.08% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tecnoglass in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.69, signifying a 36.11% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.24 million, down 4.14% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.70 per share and a revenue of $893.22 million, signifying shifts of -7.04% and +7.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tecnoglass. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% lower within the past month. Right now, Tecnoglass possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.44, so one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

