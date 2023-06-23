Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $48.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 19.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $208.9 million, up 23.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $846.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +18.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.61, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

