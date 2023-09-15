Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $35.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 6.94% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 3.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $211.06 million, up 4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $857.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tecnoglass is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

