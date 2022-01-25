Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $20.29, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 27.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $128.99 million, up 26% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.19.

It is also worth noting that TGLS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

