Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Jumps 31%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Tecnoglass (TGLS) shares ended the last trading session 31% higher at $16.03. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Tecnoglass gained after the company reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results. Both earnings and revenues handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved year over year backed by encouraging trends in housing starts, and de-urbanization. The company has raised its 2021 total revenues and adjusted EBITDA guidance, backed by a strong start to 2021, and stellar demand in April and May.

Price and Consensus

This architectural glass maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30%. Revenues are expected to be $101.68 million, up 24.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Tecnoglass, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TGLS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.