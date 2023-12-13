Tecnoglass (TGLS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.11, changing hands as high as $40.40 per share. Tecnoglass Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGLS's low point in its 52 week range is $28 per share, with $54.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.37.

