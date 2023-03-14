Tecnoglass (TGLS) Rewards Investors With 20% Dividend Hike

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS announced an increase in the dividend payout, which reflects its financial growth and ability to deliver long-term shareholder value.



The board of directors approved a 20% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 9 cents per share (36 cents annually) from 7.5 cents (30 cents annually). The new dividend will be paid out on Apr 28 to shareholders of record as of Mar 31, 2023. The dividend yield, based on TGLS’ Mar 13 closing price, is approximately 0.91%.



The share price of TGLS increased 0.53% during the trading session on Mar 13.

Consistent Dividend Payouts

Tecnoglass has mostly shown an increasing trend in its dividend payouts, having raised the same in the last three years. The company’s strong capital position, high liquidity, robust backlog, working capital management and gains in market share in its shorter cash cycle single-family residential business are the driving factors behind the dividend hike.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had total liquidity of $270 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $103.7 million and $170 million available under its committed revolving credit facilities. Net leverage ratio at 2022-end was 0.2 compared with 0.8 at 2021-end, depicting the lower trend of company’s debt financing.



Total backlog of the company as of Dec 31, 2022 was $725.2 million, increasing 24% year over year. This reflects the long-term growth prospects of the company and will enable it to maintain its strong cash flow and create additional shareholder value in 2023 and ahead.



This producer of architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries continues to benefit from the resiliency of the vertically integrated business model and from earlier implemented high-return automation and capacity enhancements. Also, footprint expansion in single-family residential through product innovation and the opening of new showrooms bodes well.



Shares of Tecnoglass have risen 80.8% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s growth of 7.1%.

