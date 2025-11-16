Tecnoglass (TGLS) Price Target Decreased by 18.46% to 75.48

The average one-year price target for Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) has been revised to $75.48 / share. This is a decrease of 18.46% from the prior estimate of $92.56 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.96% from the latest reported closing price of $44.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecnoglass. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGLS is 0.24%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 32,029K shares. The put/call ratio of TGLS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,794K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 13.71% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,690K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 33.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,196K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 66.99% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,027K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 17.61% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,022K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares , representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 11.26% over the last quarter.

