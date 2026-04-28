Tecnoglass (TGLS) Price Target Decreased by 10.38% to 59.42

The average one-year price target for Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) has been revised to $59.42 / share. This is a decrease of 10.38% from the prior estimate of $66.30 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.79% from the latest reported closing price of $44.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecnoglass. This is an decrease of 237 owner(s) or 57.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGLS is 0.13%, an increase of 42.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.44% to 23,481K shares. The put/call ratio of TGLS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,522K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing an increase of 32.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 10.63% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,209K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,093K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares , representing a decrease of 64.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 54.38% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,084K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 930K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 19.52% over the last quarter.

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