Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $32.51, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 13.1% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $211.06 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.

TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $857.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.23, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

