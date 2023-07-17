Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $53.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 12.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $208.9 million, up 23.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $846.97 million, which would represent changes of +25% and +18.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher within the past month. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.6, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.