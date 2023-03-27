Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $38.66, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 9.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $194.86 million, up 44.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $812.57 million, which would represent changes of +15.36% and +13.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.9% higher within the past month. Tecnoglass is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.06, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

