Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $23.07, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 20.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 34.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $132.03 million, up 19.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $588.19 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.84% and +18.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.04, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

