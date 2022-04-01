Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $25.69, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 14.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $132.03 million, up 19.07% from the prior-year quarter.

TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $588.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.84% and +18.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.91% higher. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

Meanwhile, TGLS's PEG ratio is currently 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

