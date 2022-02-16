Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $22.19, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 3.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $128.99 million, up 26% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.21, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that TGLS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

