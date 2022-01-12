Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $23.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 2.43% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $128.99 million, up 26% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.56, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TGLS has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

