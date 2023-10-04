Tecnoglass (TGLS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the latest trading day at $32.69, indicating a +1.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.81% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 14.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tecnoglass in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 3.96% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $211.06 million, reflecting a 4.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $857.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Tecnoglass is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tecnoglass is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.07 for its industry.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

