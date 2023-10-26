Tecnoglass (TGLS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $32.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.18% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

The architectural glass maker's shares have seen a decrease of 0.31% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tecnoglass in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.97, reflecting a 3.96% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $211.06 million, indicating a 4.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $857.83 million, which would represent changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Tecnoglass holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.14, so one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.