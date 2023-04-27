Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $42.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 73.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.86 million, up 44.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $812.57 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.36% and +13.4%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.27, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.